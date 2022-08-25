Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,623 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 1.0% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of MercadoLibre worth $77,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MercadoLibre by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in MercadoLibre by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $900.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,563. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 191.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $799.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $919.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

