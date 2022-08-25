Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,231,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the quarter. Chimera Investment makes up 2.7% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 7.27% of Chimera Investment worth $207,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chimera Investment by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Chimera Investment by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chimera Investment by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,915,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,959,000 after purchasing an additional 411,867 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Chimera Investment by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Chimera Investment stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,509. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $116.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Chimera Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.