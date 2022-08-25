Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 406,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,529 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $19,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 420.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.93.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VRNS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,989. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.