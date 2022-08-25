Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $35.34 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,836 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Casella Waste Systems worth $35,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 232.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,370 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431 over the last 90 days. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CWST traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.47. 2,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,889. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

