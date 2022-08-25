Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $28.55 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Teledyne Technologies worth $28,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $388.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,795. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $344.66 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.89 and a 200-day moving average of $414.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

