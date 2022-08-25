Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,071,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,912 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for 2.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of UBS Group worth $158,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,957,133,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,804,644,000 after buying an additional 6,510,874 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 104,116,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,695,000 after buying an additional 3,922,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,935,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,455,000 after buying an additional 167,073 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in UBS Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,463,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $16.02. 66,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,432. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

