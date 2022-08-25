Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys 35,807 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,807 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $24,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.