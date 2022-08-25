TheStreet Downgrades Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) to C+

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.6 %

LOPE opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.22. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,876 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,971,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,547,000 after purchasing an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 960,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 860,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,540,000 after buying an additional 36,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

