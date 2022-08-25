TheStreet Downgrades Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) to D+

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

EXK stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $5.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $627.68 million, a PE ratio of -110.33 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

