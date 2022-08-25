Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.19 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.19 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Thermon Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,625. The company has a market capitalization of $637.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermon Group

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.12 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Nesser III acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $57,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John T. Nesser III bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $57,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Nesser III bought 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $56,555.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,500 shares in the company, valued at $723,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,867 shares of company stock valued at $186,906. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.