The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. State Street Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,704,635,000 after purchasing an additional 86,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after buying an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after buying an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,986,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,865,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $168.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.63.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

