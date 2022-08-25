The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,093 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,760,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 629,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.04. 150,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

