The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Reduced by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 3.0% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $560,913,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 43.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Progressive by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,349,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,089,000 after acquiring an additional 858,706 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.19. 17,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,638. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $128.58. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 89.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.87 and its 200-day moving average is $113.25.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.