The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Michael P. Lyons Sells 3,500 Shares

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.62. 43,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,214. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 124.2% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $968,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 13,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

