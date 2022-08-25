The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 1,000 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 300 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,157,000 after buying an additional 140,296 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,245,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,505,000 after buying an additional 2,084,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,111,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,414,000 after buying an additional 431,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,776,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,687,000 after buying an additional 88,875 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

