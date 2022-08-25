The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $61.33 Average PT from Brokerages

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,800 shares of company stock worth $100,632. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,324,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,988,000 after buying an additional 1,704,918 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,499,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,560,000 after buying an additional 1,017,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,529,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,339,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,289,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,571,000 after buying an additional 623,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.