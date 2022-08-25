The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Decreased by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $308.77. 29,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,679. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

