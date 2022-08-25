The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Gap Down to $24.71

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.71, but opened at $23.38. The Hain Celestial Group shares last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 14,628 shares changing hands.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

