The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target to $11.10

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.90 to $11.10 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Azul from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.48.
Shares of Azul stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. Azul has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51.
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.
