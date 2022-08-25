The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target to $11.10

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.90 to $11.10 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Azul from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.48.

Azul Stock Performance

Shares of Azul stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. Azul has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Azul Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Azul by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Azul by 79.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 269.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 596,022 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

Featured Stories

