The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $423.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $392.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 90.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 76,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $476,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

COO opened at $309.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $284.01 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

