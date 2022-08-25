The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $278.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.