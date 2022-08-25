The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Reduced by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,169. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39. The stock has a market cap of $134.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

