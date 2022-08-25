The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Lessened by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 1.8% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $1,127,795,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,092,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,428 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $85,881,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 719.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 913,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,015,000 after buying an additional 801,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.91. 29,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.39.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

