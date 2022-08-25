The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $126.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.22. Allstate has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allstate will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $648,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Allstate by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,474 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1,134.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

