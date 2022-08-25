Thalassa (LON:THAL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.86

Shares of Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.86 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.43). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 36 ($0.43), with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of £2.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.77.

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops control software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It also offers a range of products and services covering cashless payments, fan engagement, and access control, as well as data and insight areas. In addition, the company's technology supports ticket integrations and works for various events and venues.

