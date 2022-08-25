Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif Sells 55,500 Shares

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TEVA opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,202,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 133,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,276,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.