Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif Sells 55,500 Shares

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
TEVA opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,202,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 133,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,276,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
Further Reading
