Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

Teradata Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TDC stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Teradata has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

A number of analysts have commented on TDC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Teradata by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.