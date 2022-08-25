Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.
Teradata Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TDC stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Teradata has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Teradata by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.
