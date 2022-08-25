TenUp Price Reaches $0.0535 (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TenUp has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. TenUp has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $127,811.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003807 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00150285 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008912 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2,576.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000370 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.
About TenUp
TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TenUp Coin Trading
