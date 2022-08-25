Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,160 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.09% of Tenable worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 25.3% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $63.61.

Insider Activity

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $63,725.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $174,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at $5,960,664.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $63,725.07. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,831 shares of company stock worth $3,356,718. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TENB. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.87.

Tenable Company Profile



Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

