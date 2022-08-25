Telsey Advisory Group Raises Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $75.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.60.

HIBB stock opened at $57.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $741.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 379,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 223,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

