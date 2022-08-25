Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.48. 88,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,869,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tellurian Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 11.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 5.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 6.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 56,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.