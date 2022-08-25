Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.48. 88,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,869,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Tellurian Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tellurian Company Profile
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
Featured Articles
