Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Gap Up to $33.66

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.66, but opened at $35.16. Teladoc Health shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 79,984 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cowen downgraded Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,053 shares of company stock valued at $258,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.