Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,462,532 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027,636 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $14,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,136 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $337.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

