Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the July 31st total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Taronis Technologies Stock Performance

TRNX remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,410. Taronis Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About Taronis Technologies

Taronis Technologies, Inc, a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses.

