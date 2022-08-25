Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.90 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.44.

Tapestry Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tapestry by 44.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 21.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,872 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

