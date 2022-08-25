Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Short Interest Up 260.0% in August

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the July 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Tandy Leather Factory Stock Up 6.1 %

Tandy Leather Factory stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.54. 2,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 million, a P/E ratio of 214.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. Tandy Leather Factory has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

About Tandy Leather Factory

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of leather and leathercraft-related items in North America and Spain. It offers leather, hand tools, hardware, kits, liquids, teaching materials, open workbenches, machinery, and related accessories and supplies. The company also manufactures leather laces, cut leather pieces, do-it-yourself kits, thread laces, belt strips and straps, and Craftaids.

