Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Short Interest Up 260.0% in August

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the July 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Tandy Leather Factory Stock Up 6.1 %
Tandy Leather Factory stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.54. 2,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 million, a P/E ratio of 214.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. Tandy Leather Factory has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $5.30.
