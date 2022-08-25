TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 196,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,381,992 shares.The stock last traded at $5.28 and had previously closed at $4.95.

TAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CICC Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 542,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 339,016 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 73,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 544.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 149,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 126,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TAL Education Group by 493.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 124,629 shares in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

