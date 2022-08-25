Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.96–$0.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$2.75–$2.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.32.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,225. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

