Taglich Brothers Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unique Fabricating in a report released on Tuesday, August 23rd. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Unique Fabricating’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

Unique Fabricating Stock Performance

UFAB opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Unique Fabricating has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unique Fabricating stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unique Fabricating, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB Get Rating ) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Unique Fabricating worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.