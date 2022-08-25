Taglich Brothers Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unique Fabricating in a report released on Tuesday, August 23rd. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Unique Fabricating’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
Unique Fabricating Stock Performance
UFAB opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Unique Fabricating has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.09.
Unique Fabricating Company Profile
Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.
