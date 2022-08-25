TABANK (TAB) traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. TABANK has a market cap of $675,908.67 and $15,470.00 worth of TABANK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TABANK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TABANK has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,565.09 or 1.00030400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00059342 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00026068 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About TABANK

TABANK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TABANK’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TABANK

According to CryptoCompare, “MollyCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency dedicated to the MDMA drug community. TAB uses Scrypt as an hashing algorithm and has a 60 second blocktime. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TABANK directly using US dollars.

