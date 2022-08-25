T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Cut by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. 55I LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,842. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.57.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

