Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.09-$4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.45. The company had a trading volume of 52,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,212. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Sysco by 29.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 897,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after acquiring an additional 204,147 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Sysco by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 218,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 200,721 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 11.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,673,000 after acquiring an additional 181,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Sysco by 8.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,237,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,720,000 after acquiring an additional 180,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

