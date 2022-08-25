Synthetify (SNY) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Synthetify (SNY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $862,211.56 and $71,750.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetify has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002134 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00766968 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015997 BTC.
Synthetify Profile
Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.
