Synthetify (SNY) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Synthetify (SNY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $862,211.56 and $71,750.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetify has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00766968 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015997 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.

Buying and Selling Synthetify

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars.

