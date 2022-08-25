Syntax Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,292,000 after buying an additional 1,261,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,605,000 after buying an additional 1,014,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after buying an additional 1,600,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,606,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,468,000 after acquiring an additional 290,029 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,574 shares of company stock worth $3,705,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.