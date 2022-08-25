Syntax Advisors LLC Has $135,000 Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,245 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 509.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 259,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

