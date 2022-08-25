Syntax Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.15.

McKesson Stock Down 0.2 %

McKesson Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $363.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.02. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $375.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,468 shares of company stock valued at $12,865,920 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.