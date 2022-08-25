Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.56

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and traded as low as $27.22. Symrise shares last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 53,106 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Symrise from €119.00 ($121.43) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symrise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Symrise Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

