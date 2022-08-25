Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells $454,210.84 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) insider Michael David Dunn sold 34,436 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $454,210.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,525.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Symbotic alerts:

On Wednesday, August 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 21,898 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $289,491.56.

On Friday, August 19th, Michael David Dunn sold 42,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $608,580.00.

Symbotic Stock Performance

SYM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.07. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $28.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SYM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter worth $8,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter worth $534,000. Finally, SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter worth $219,400,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.