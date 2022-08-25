Swipe Price Reaches $1.26 on Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Swipe has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC on major exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $244.40 million and approximately $59.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004663 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003778 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00129250 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033322 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00077272 BTC.
Swipe Profile
SXP is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 194,568,789 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token.
Swipe Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.