Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.17 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.07-$2.32 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,520. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $72.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 45.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 83.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 74.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after buying an additional 146,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

